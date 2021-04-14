Vine Star Adam Perkins Dead at 24

Millennials who grew up on Vine are mourning the loss of one of their own: Adam Perkins.

The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News the social media star, who garnered thousands of followers with his "Welcome to Chili's" and other viral clips, died on April 11 at the age of 24. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Adam's twin brother, Patrick Perkins, took to Instagram to share his heartbreak. "I can't even really put into words what this loss means for me," he wrote. "I'm often asked the question, 'What's it like to be a twin?' And my response is usually, 'What's it like to NOT be a twin?' Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It's all I've known. And I'm struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. My best friend."

Alongside a series of photos and videos of Adam, Patrick wrote "RIP to the legend" and thanked fans for their support. "In this time of mourning, I am comforted to know how many people he has touched. The kindest human in the world," he wrote, later adding, "Thank you all for your kindness and understanding. It makes me feel loved."