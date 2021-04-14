Britney Spears Keeps Teasing Fans About "Red" Despite Its Supposed Arrival

Britney Spears is still preparing for the arrival of "red," even though she had previously proclaimed it was already here.
The 39-year-old music superstar shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 13 that showed herself dancing joyfully at home while wearing a red top and black shorts. In the caption, she cryptically referenced the aforementioned color, continuing a theme of hers from the past several weeks.
"Warming up for RED folks [red-lips emoji] !!!!" she wrote. "I feel like I'm in the jungle performing here at my house with no hair and makeup !!! You can see the speed changes towards the end … I'm actually into it and turn faster when my hair is a wreck !!!! PS this was done 30 minutes ago !!!!"
This led one fan to comment, "Can somebody just explain to me what 'Red' and 'A touch of rose' is even supposed to be in this twisted, bonkers saga?" The reference to "A touch of rose" is a callback to one of the star's previous posts.
Another individual wrote, "WHAT DOES RED MEAN?!? ANY IDEAS?" And a third fan shared, "ok wtf is red. This has been dragging on too long."
This follows Britney's post from April 9, in which she wore red fingerless gloves and a black sheer top. "RED IS HERE [red-lips emojis] !!!!" she captioned it.
Prior to that, she had posted numerous images referencing red in some way, which led some of her supporters to assume she was teasing a new project or business venture.
Fans have expressed increasing concern for the "Piece of Me" performer ever since February's FX documentary "Framing Britney Spears," which detailed her difficult conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears.
