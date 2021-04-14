Why Bobby Brown Says He Feels "Guilty" for Playing a Part in Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

Watch : Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dead at Age 28

Bobby Brown is sharing his candid thoughts on son Bobby Brown Jr.'s tragic passing.

The 52-year-old R&B singer was a Red Table Talk guest on Wednesday, April 14, where he spoke with co-hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about painful moments from his life over the years. This included the death of his 28-year-old son, who died Nov. 13 from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl, according to the autopsy report.

Bobby has also dealt with the loss of daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died at age 22 in July 2015 following seven months in a coma after being found unconscious in a bathtub.

"Losing him was very, very unexpected," the New Edition alum shared. "Just like losing my daughter. We were just in the studio two nights before. It was something that hit me really, really hard."

Bobby has fathered seven children, including Bobby Jr., one of two kids he welcomed with former partner Kim Ward. Bobbi was Bobby's only child with ex-wife Whitney Houston, who passed away in 2012 at age 48. Like her daughter, Whitney was found in a bathtub, and the death was later attributed to accidental drowning, in addition to her heart disease and cocaine usage.