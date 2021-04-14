Katy Perry Explains Why She Made a “Conscious Decision” to Have a Baby Now

Watch : "American Idol": Katy Perry's Blessing & Paula Abdul's Return

Nearly eight months after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove, Katy Perry reflected on why she's glad she decided to have a baby at this stage of her life.

Katy said she had the opportunity to climb every career mountain, but now recognizes that being a mother is "the best job" and "the most fulfilling," as she told Miranda Kerr on Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 13.

"There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter," the American Idol judge gushed. "That was like all the love that I was ever searching for. It was like bam."

She compared the love she experiences as a mother to the adoration she receives as a celebrity and singer, saying, "Your art is validated by the outside world and that fluctuates. Sometimes you are beloved and then sometimes people are like, 'No, I don't like that, moving on.'"