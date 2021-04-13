Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are officially parents!

The former Vanderpump Rules cast members, who announced their exit from the Bravo show in December, just welcomed their first baby. The couple shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday, April 13.

"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," Brittany shared. "Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!"

Jax praised Brittany and baby Cruz in an Instagram post of his own, which read, "I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he's an absolute blessing from god."

"I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process," he continued, "it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end."

Since announcing her pregnancy in September, Brittany has documented her journey on social media. That meant both the highs and the lows. After haters criticized her changing body, she took to Instagram to celebrate her figure.