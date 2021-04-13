Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are officially parents!
The former Vanderpump Rules cast members, who announced their exit from the Bravo show in December, just welcomed their first baby. The couple shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday, April 13.
"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible," Brittany shared. "Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!"
Jax praised Brittany and baby Cruz in an Instagram post of his own, which read, "I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he's an absolute blessing from god."
"I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process," he continued, "it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end."
Since announcing her pregnancy in September, Brittany has documented her journey on social media. That meant both the highs and the lows. After haters criticized her changing body, she took to Instagram to celebrate her figure.
"I am growing a perfect and healthy human being who I have only dreamed of my entire life," she wrote. "I am going to give my body the respect it deserves and shout it from the rooftops how lucky and blessed I feel to experience this pregnancy...I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness."
Though Brittany admitted pregnancy has "been rough"—she's had nausea, heartburn and carpal tunnel—it has also strengthened her marriage.
"Jax has really stepped it up and has been an amazing support," she told E!. "He's the first one to run to the bathroom when I'm sick. [He] will put a towel under my knees and get me a cold wash cloth for my neck."
And though her hospital bag was all packed and ready to go in February, they still had one more task to complete. "His nursery is coming along and almost finished," Brittany explained. "Jax helps take things out of the boxes but doesn't read instructions too well, so to be honest, I'm the more handy one between the two of us!"
She may be the handy one, but Jax is preparing to be the cool parent. Taking to Instagram, he posted a photo of himself and his wife dressed up for a his '80s themed birthday party, along with the caption, "Proof to my little guy that we were cool once upon a time..... #dadintraining #wearegonnabeparents #thisis40 (one and only time I will ever dress up)"
Jax and Brittany aren't the only Vanderpump Rules stars to become first-time parents this year.
Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the series last year, and husband Beau Clark welcomed their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose in early January. And, in March, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett welcomed a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett. Plus, Scheana Shay is expecting with boyfriend Brock Davies.