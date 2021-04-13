Queen Elizabeth Returns to Royal Duties 4 Days After Prince Philip's Death

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth has returned to work after her husband, Prince Philip, died last week.

Four days after his death on Friday, April 9, the Queen continued to fulfill her royal duties with an official event on Tuesday, April 13.

She held a retirement ceremony for former Lord Chamberlain, Earl William Peel, the most senior member of the royal household staff. At the ceremony in Windsor Castle, Elizabeth received his wand and insignia.

The official Court Circular schedule described the event: "The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain."

The earl had already overseen Philip's funeral arrangements prior to his retirement. Nearly two weeks ago, he passed on his title to Baron Andrew Parker, a former Director General of the intelligence agency MI5.