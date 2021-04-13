Prince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Morgan Stewart Reveals She's "11 Months Without Botox" in Latest Motherhood Update

Baby Row is almost two months old.

On Tuesday, April 13, Morgan Stewart took to Instagram to commemorate her first couple months of motherhood. The post, which featured Morgan holding her infant daughter, was taken while the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host enjoyed a family getaway at the Amangiri resort in Utah.

And, in typical Morgan fashion, the E! personality's update was both heartwarming and hilarious. She wrote, "2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox."

We aren't the only ones noticing Morgan's epic update as her famous friends have since responded in the comments section. Khloe Kardashian shared, "The chicest mom that ever lived."

Former Vanderpump Rules star and fellow new mom Stassi Schroeder simply remarked, "Gorge."

As E! News readers well know, the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum welcomed her first child with husband Jordan McGraw on February 16. "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan revealed on her Instagram following the birth. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Cutest Pics

Since then, Morgan has regularly updated her fans on her motherhood journey. In fact, Morgan has shared everything from her "bloody and cut nips" to Row's first mirror selfie. Classic Morgan!

Check out Morgan's hilarious motherhood update for yourself above. You can also see her other mommy moments by scrolling through the images below!

Instagram
Mom and Baby Row

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan Stewart wrote alongside this photo on Feb. 17. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Instagram
Dad and Baby Row

Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw captioned this photo, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21."

Instagram
Proud Papa

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host wrote, "Daddy was pump."

Instagram
Excited Grandmas

Per the E! personality, Baby Row's grandmas were there to "cheer" them on.

Instagram
Flowers for Baby Row

Baby Row's first flowers were seriously impressive!

Instagram
Big Balloons

The Stewart-McGraw family welcomed baby Row with big balloons.

Instagram
Hospital Gown, But Make It Fashion

Morgan revealed she had "the cutest hospital gown."

Instagram
Happy Home

Morgan and Jordan return home with baby Row for the first time.

Instagram
Celebratory Meal

This mama missed raw fish! With pregnancy over, Morgan celebrates with her favorite meal: tons of delicious sushi rolls.

Instagram
Flowers From the FamilE!

Morgan shows off her bouquet and congratulatory card from her fellow Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

Instagram
Bubbly for the New Baby

Morgan receives a bottle of champagne from friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Instagram
More Gifts

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas also gifted the new mom with gorgeous flowers.

Instagram
Custom Card

E!'s Erin Lim sent this adorable card.

Instagram
Row's Big Brother

Morgan's pup investigates the newest family member.

Instagram
Protective Pooch

He's already protective of baby Row.

Instagram
Doting Dad

"Row is loving life," Morgan shared with a video of dad Jordan adorably rocking his daughter to sleep.

Instagram
First Glimpse

Morgan shares our first close-up at little Row and the newborn holds mama's hand.

Instagram
"Forget It"

Morgan swoons over her hubby cradling little Row.

Instagram
Cuddles With Mama

Morgan Stewart said she was in "literal heaven" in this snap with baby Row.

Instagram
Baby Row's First Outing

Morgan shared this image by husband Jordan McGraw, which commemorated Baby Row's first outing.

Instagram
First Mirror Selfie

The Daily Pop co-host captioned this photo with her daughter, "Row's first mirror selfie."

Instagram
Fashionable Essentials

On her Instagram Story, Morgan quipped, "Grandma handling all the essentials."

Instagram
Sweet Treat

In honor of Row's arrival, Morgan received a delicious cake.

Instagram
An Adventure Outdoors

While on an outing outdoors, Morgan joked, "And on the 11th day we made it outside."

Instagram
1 Month Old

Morgan holds her daughter in celebration of her turning one month.

Instagram
Sunday Brunch

Row enjoy brunch with her parents at a local L.A. hot spot.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Morgan shares an adorable video of daddy-daughter snuggles in March 2021.

You can find more updates on Morgan and her family by clicking here.

