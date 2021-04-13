Meghan Markle "Wishes" She Could Attend Prince Philip's Funeral Despite Royal Family Tension

Watch : Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Phillip's Funeral

Let the record show that Meghan Markle would've attended Prince Philip's funeral were she not too far along in her pregnancy with Prince Harry's second child, a baby girl.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex exclusively tells E! News, "Meghan wishes she could have flown to the U.K. to support her husband but has been advised not to due to her pregnancy."

"She would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry," the insider continues, before adding that the couple "are still not on amazing terms with the family."

But Harry's trip to the U.K. comes at an opportune time, according to the source, as it's allowed him and Prince William to continue "working on their relationship" after an apparent fallout.

Moreover, the insider says, "Harry wants to make sure Meghan and the baby are healthy and not involved in stressful situations," such as the very public funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's husband.