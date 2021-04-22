These Red Carpet Fashion Looks From the Oscars Will Make You Say OMG

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

Lights, camera...glam!

After a year of looking at loungewear—whether on Instagram or on your fave online shops—it's finally time to get lost in all the razzle-dazzle that only the Oscars can bring. Because before cute sweats reigned supreme, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars set the fashion world ablaze at the Academy Awards.

Need proof? Billy Porter turned the red carpet into his own personal runway when he stunned in a one-of-a-kind Christian Siriano creation, which featured a tuxedo-like top half and a larger-than-life skirt on the bottom.

"I didn't come to play, I came to slay," the star told E! News at the 2019 ceremony. "Listen, I'm on a show called Pose, I can't show up busted...I had to give it to the children tonight!"

The actor shared the inspiration behind his statement-making piece, explaining, "I wanted to create a space where we could have a dialogue about the masculine and the feminine and everything in-between...I never felt more powerful."