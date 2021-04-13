DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Sounds Off on Claim She's Removing C-Section Scar From Photos

Lindsay Arnold is shutting down speculation about her C-section scar.
The Dancing With the Stars pro took a break from lounging by the pool to address comments about her body, particularly her abdominal region. According to Lindsay, she's noticed a few remarks alleging she edited out the scar she got when giving birth to her baby Sage, but on Tuesday, April 13 she explained on Instagram that sometimes it simply can't be seen because it's "so low it is not even visible in a bikini."
"now I usually don't even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it's important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body," she explained. "It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey."
She continued, "I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it's so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?! I mean come on how incredible is that?!"
"What's also incredible are amazing doctors that make it possible to do a c-section and have the scar be so low it is not even visible in a bikini (had to pull my suit down low for this) which is why you all are not seeing it in my pics," Lindsay explained. "I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much."
The reality star added, "in case anyone forgot WOMENS BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE."
Lindsay and husband Sam Cusick welcomed their baby girl last November. Shortly after Sage's arrival, Lindsay shared that she had to give birth via C-section because the baby was not in the right position. Lindsay explained, "Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery. I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound."
The dancer reflected on becoming a new mom in a separate post, writing that she was "Feeling incredibly grateful for this body that carried our sweet Sage and is now feeding her and taking care of her."
"I think it's easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top shape," the new mom added, "but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it's tired/sore muscles, sore nipples, and my new c section scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time."