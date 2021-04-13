Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 70% Off Thousands of Home Must-Haves

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Curated Nomad Camarillo Modern Tan Cylindrical Shape Jute Pouf
Made from 100% jute, this pouf makes the perfect accent piece for any room. Whether you stack a few books on top or use it as a foot rest, you'll get tons of use out of it.
Safavieh Tulum Marte Moroccan Boho Distressed Rug
If your room is missing something, this beautiful Moroccan boho rug will help you pull together the space.
Simple Living Margo Mid-Century 3-shelf Bookshelf
Are you looking to create a more sophisticated Zoom background? Just fill this bookshelf and everyone will think you live in an uber chic space.
Ansonia Contemporary 3-seater Fabric Sofa by Christopher Knight Home
Available in three soothing shades, this sofa is a must if you're looking to replace your current couch situation. Plus, it's a great deal!
Novogratz Poolside Collection Asher 22 inch Wood Burning Fire Pit with Grilling Surface
If you've been eyeing the Novogratz fire pit, now is your time to get it! This sleek fire pit is made out of durable, weather-resistant charcoal ceramic material and includes a 19" diameter cooking surface, mesh dome, steel lid and rain cover.
Safavieh Outdoor Living Horus Dining Set
This is one of the best deals we found in the sale! Save nearly $700 off this must-have outdoor dining set that will allow you to enjoy many meals outside this summer.
The Curated Nomad Clementina Cotton Printed Chenille Comforter Set
We're loving this boho comforter set! Not only will you save $40, this set will help you enjoy endless cozy sleeps.
Modern Natural Wood Plastic Rocking Chair Armchair
Whether you buy a few of these modern chairs to create a dreamy dining room set up or get one for your office, you're bound to get tons of compliments.
Carson Carrington Kaantojarvi 5-piece Dining Table Set
Also available in black, this 5-Piece dining set is a steal! It features a tempered glass table that's easy to clean and comfortable leather chairs. Score!
Safavieh Paloma Retro Metal Bed
This stylish bed is a steal! Not only are you saving $400+, it will add an extra layer of sophistication to your bedroom.