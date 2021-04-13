Beyoncé, 50 Cent and More Celebs Speak Out After Death of Daunte Wright

The fatal shooting of Daunte Wright has sparked an outpouring of outrage and sadness, including from some of Hollywood's biggest names.

On Sunday, April 11, the 20-year-old Black man died after he was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop, less than 10 miles away from where the trial of Derek Chauvin has been underway in Minneapolis, Minn. Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police chief Tim Gannon later referred to the officer firing their gun as an "accidental discharge."

"As I watch the video and listen to the officer's commands," Gannon said in a press conference, "it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet." The officer has resigned, effective immediately, according to a press release from the LELS issued on April 13.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and classified the manner of his death as a homicide, per NBC News.