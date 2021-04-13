Prince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Lady Whistledown's Latest Bridgerton News Is Guaranteed To Make Your Day

Attention, dear readers! Just months after Netflix announced Bridgerton is returning for season two, Lady Whistledown revealed the show is also coming back for seasons three and four.

Apr 13, 2021
TVCelebritiesBridgerton
Burning for another season of Bridgerton? Well, you're in luck.

Lady Whistledown shared "the most joyous of news" with her dear readers on April 13 by confirming the show will return for seasons three and four. While she didn't disclose any details or dates, she hinted she'd have a lot to write about. As she penned in a post shared by Shondaland's Instagram account, "This author shall have to purchase more ink…"

After having its biggest series ever, Netflix announced in January that Bridgerton is coming back for season two, with the cast expected to return to production in the spring of 2021. Just like in the Julia Quinn books, this next chapter will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey). And we can't wait for this social season.

"Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," the actor told British Vogue earlier this year. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series–and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into…The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimesand Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."

Everything to Know About Bridgerton Season 2

While Bailey didn't reveal too much about the upcoming season, he did drop one hint. "I'll say this," he told the magazine. "Watch out for bees."

As Bailey indicated, several new characters will be introduced in the second season. Charithra Chandran, for instance, will play Edwina Sharma, and Simone Ashley will portray Kate Sharma. Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young are also joining the cast as Mary Sharma, Theo Sharpe and Jack, respectively.

Some of the show's stars, however, will not be returning. Earlier this month, viewers learned that Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings, will not be coming back. Although, it was made clear that Daphne Bridgerton, portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor, will still appear on the show and help her brother navigate the social season.

To learn more about season two, click here.

