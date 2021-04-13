Britney Spears Says She's "Flattered" By Those "Concerned" About Her Private Life

Britney Spears' loneliness ain't killing her no more, because she has a whole army of fans behind her.
The "Stronger" singer is returning the love to the fans that continue to support her through her conservatorship drama with her father, Jamie Spears. On Monday, April 12, the pop icon threw a bone to Britney's Army with a sweet shoutout on Instagram, thanking them for worrying about her.
She posted a video from her previous so-called "Touch of Rose" photoshoot last year, writing, "Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED !!!"
Britney, 39, added, "Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing."
The message appeared to be a nod to all the online sleuths that try to dissect her Instagram captions for hidden clues about her wellbeing. After The New York Times dropped the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu in February, viewers turned to the star's social media accounts to glean tidbits about her life. (She vowed not to perform again as long as her father controls her career.)
However, there has been speculation that Britney does not write her own Instagram captions, leading to further concern for her health and happiness.
The confusion reached new heights earlier this month, when Britney revealed she had not seen the documentary, "but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she wrote on Instagram.
Yet, her former makeup artist, Billy Brasfield, claimed he texted her directly and learned the message was not completely written by her.
Then, TMZ alleged that Britney "herself" spoke to the outlet to say, "No, I'm not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I'm not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B."
All the while, she keeps dropping new cryptic posts for fans to obsess over, including her recent messages about the color red, which have been accompanied by pics of red lips, a red refrigerator and more random symbols. Three days ago, she mysteriously teased, "RED is coming to theaters near you …. KIDDING folks."
In response to today's post, one fan wrote, "queen, being concerned with your life is our part time job." Another said, "This is the oddest behavior... I hope you are truly okay girl. We love you."