Stars Are Loving Mini Skirts for Spring and We Are Here for It!

This week's edition of celeb-loved trends we needed in our closet yesterday is all about mini skirts! Recently, celebs like Beyoncé, Cardi B and Kristin Cavallari rocked the cutest mini skirts and, so naturally, we are on the hunt for the perfect skirts to channel our favorite fashion icons.

While the mini skirt trend isn't new, it's certainly going to be taking center stage this season with people ready to safely venture outside and enjoy the nice weather. So, we found some pretty chic skirts from sites like PrettyLittleThing, White Fox Boutique and Free People to get you started on your springtime skirt collection.

See below for the mini skirts we're obsessing over.