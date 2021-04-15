Hannah Bronfman Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hannah Bronfman is ready for a very special season!

With temperatures rising, the health/wellness entrepreneur, HBFIT founder and proud mom is focused on looking and feeling her best. And yes, she wants to spread that positivity to other women across the country.

"Honestly, I think that confidence is probably the number one sexiest thing about a woman, best accessory you can have," Hannah exclusively shared with E! News while partnering with Pronamel Mineral Boost. "I think finding confidence in yourself is a journey in itself, but once you find it, it's one of those things that I think is just the epitome of self-love. Another really big part of confidence is your smile, and that's why I like to use Pronamel Mineral Boost, because it helps strengthen, and whiten and protect your teeth."

In between her busy schedule, Hannah opened up her bag to E! News and shared some of the items she loves. Keep scrolling to see her favorite items she can't live without.