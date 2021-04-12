NBA Postpones Minnesota Timberwolves Game After Police-Involved Shooting of Daunte Wright

The NBA has postponed the Minnesota Timberwolves game against the Brooklyn Nets following the police-involved shooting of Minnesotan Daunte Wright.
On Monday, April 12, the NBA issued a statement that read, "The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed. The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials."
"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time," the NBA's statement concluded.
In addition, the Minnesota Timberwolves issued a statement expressing sympathy to the Wright family.
"Yesterday's tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning," the organization wrote. "After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight's game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision."
The statement continued, "The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."
Wright was fatally shot by a police officer after he was pulled over for having an air freshener on his rearview mirror, which, according to NBC News, is illegal in the state of Minnesota. The Brooklyn Center Police Department additionally claimed that during the traffic stop, police officers learned Wright had an outstanding undisclosed misdemeanor warrant, at which point they attempted to apprehend the 20 year old.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believes the "tragic death" of Wright was "accidental," before adding that the police officer has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.
"During this encounter, however, the officer drew their handgun instead of their Taser," the chief told reporters at a Monday press conference. "As I watched the video and listened to the officer's commands, it is my belief the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet."
Emmanuel Acho and George Takei are among the famous figures who are demanding justice for Wright's death. Acho wrote on Twitter, "Police officers fall into the category of professions with little to no room for error. You cannot repeatedly announce a taser, yet *accidentally* draw and discharge your firearm. That is inexcusable, impermissible and lethal. Justice for #DaunteWright."
Takei similarly protested, "Actually I will say something. Breanna [sic] Taylor was 'accidentally' shot by police in her home in Louisville. Botham Jean was 'accidentally' shot in Dallas by a cop who went in his apartment. Now Daunte Wright was 'accidentally' shot instead of tasered. Too many 'accidents' happen."