Met Gala Details Revealed: Everything We Know About Its 2021 and 2022 Return

The Met Gala is back!
After being canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fashion spectacular is returning with not one but two celebrations.
That's right! According to a press release shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, a "more intimate" gathering will take place September 13, 2021 (pending government guidelines). The Met Gala will then return to its regular schedule and take place on the first Monday in May, May 2, in 2022.
While the hosts for this year have yet to be announced, The New York Times reported there are rumors that Tom Ford and Amanda Gorman could play a role in the first event.
Each gala will be centered on a new exhibition from The Costume Institute. The first, which will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021, is called "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and is built around a fictional American house. According to the press release, each room of the house will feature examples of 20th and 21st century fashion that reflect "the customs and behaviors of the imagined occupants" and focus on a different emotion.
"Designs by pioneers of American sportswear will be displayed alongside works by a diverse group of contemporary designers," the release adds, "to illustrate a shifting emphasis in American fashion defined by feelings of fear, delight, comfort, anxiety, well-being, loneliness, happiness, belonging, self-reflection, and self-representation among other qualities."
A film by director Melina Matsoukas will also be shown in the galleries.
The second exhibition, titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," is slated to open in the American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022. According to the press release, the display will feature "women's and men's historical and contemporary dress dating from the 18th century to the present in vignettes installed in select period rooms."
"The interiors present a survey of more than 300 years of American domestic life and tell a variety of stories—from the personal to the political, the stylistic to the cultural, and the aesthetic to the ideological," the release continues. "The exhibition will reflect on these narratives through a series of three-dimensional cinematic 'freeze frames' produced in collaboration with notable American film directors. These mise-en-scènes will explore the role of dress in shaping American identity and address the complex and layered histories of the rooms."
Per the press release, the period rooms include a Shaker bedroom from the 1830s that "explores the defining characteristics of American sportswear" through the work of Claire McCardell, as well as a "19th-century parlor from Richmond, Virginia that will feature the intricate designs of Fannie Criss." In addition, the release says John Vanderlyn's mural of Versailles will give a nod to the 1973 "Battle of Versailles"—in which a group of American designers faced off against a group of French designers—and that "a 20th-century living room designed by Frank Lloyd Wright will highlight the architectural gowns of Charles James to examine notions of creative genius and the tensions between artist and patron."
Both exhibitions will run until September 5, 2022.
So, mark your calendars because the first event is just a few months away!