Met Gala Details Revealed: Everything We Know About Its 2021 and 2022 Return

Watch : Most Memorable Met Gala Rule Breaks of All Time

The Met Gala is back!

After being canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fashion spectacular is returning with not one but two celebrations.

That's right! According to a press release shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, a "more intimate" gathering will take place September 13, 2021 (pending government guidelines). The Met Gala will then return to its regular schedule and take place on the first Monday in May, May 2, in 2022.

While the hosts for this year have yet to be announced, The New York Times reported there are rumors that Tom Ford and Amanda Gorman could play a role in the first event.

Each gala will be centered on a new exhibition from The Costume Institute. The first, which will open in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, 2021, is called "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and is built around a fictional American house. According to the press release, each room of the house will feature examples of 20th and 21st century fashion that reflect "the customs and behaviors of the imagined occupants" and focus on a different emotion.