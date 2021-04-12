Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Reveals If He Regrets Sydney Zaruba Hookup

Move over, Love Boat. Below Deck Sailing Yacht has the best romance drama on TV.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King addressed the love triangle he's found himself in this season. As fans of the show well know, early on in season two, the first mate slept with deckhand Sydney Zaruba despite having an interest in stewardess Alli Dore.
While Gary told Sydney their overnight escapade was just a one time thing, Sydney appeared to catch feelings for the first mate. Case in point: Last episode, the deckhand wouldn't leave Gary and Alli alone all night. So much so, Alli joked she was in the "weirdest throuple."
And, as Gary dished to E! News, he never intended to find himself in this situation. "I feel like, I did make my intentions clear to Sydney," he said. "Maybe I should've been more thorough with her or told her a bit straighter. I shot myself in the foot by hooking up with her."
Although Gary made it clear he never wanted the hookup with Sydney to "happen in the first place," he praised the deckhand for being "a really cool girl."
"Things happen, you know? You put people on a boat together, things are bound to happen," he reflected. "I don't ever want to be rude to someone but, I feel the only way I kind of could've got the word across was if I was kind of rude to her…Maybe hurt her feelings, which I don't like doing but, maybe that would've been the best way."
Despite the awkward situation, Gary revealed he didn't have any regrets about the fling. "I don't have any regrets about it. I mean, that's unfair to say," he relayed. "I don't think I would've ever done it if I had regrets about it. I've got strong enough will power to know whether I want to do something or not—regardless if alcohol is involved or not."
Yet, he would call the situation "a little bit of a mistake" on his part since he was the head of the department. We love to see the accountability in this first mate!
As for his feelings for Alli? Gary noted that they "kind of hit it off" from the beginning. "Yes, I did like Alli," he concluded. "She made me laugh, we got along well and, at the end of the day, I was like, ‘OK, well if this is gonna work, let me try.'"
Great news for Alli, bad news for Sydney. For more of this love triangle drama, be sure to catch tonight's all-new episode.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
