John Stamos Shares the Sweet Story Behind His Throwback Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

John Stamos is taking a trip down memory lane.

In March, the actor posted a throwback photo of himself smiling alongside a young Elizabeth Olsen. As fans are well aware, John starred on the '90s sitcom Full House with her older twin sisters, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, and Elizabeth would occasionally visit the set during her childhood days.

"I was just looking through my pictures one day—and I have an archive—and I saw a great picture when she was little," John told E! News during an April interview. "I remember her coming down to set."

In fact, John said he actually bumped into the WandaVision actress at a restaurant a few years ago.

"She said, 'I remember you tickling me when I came down to set.' I said, 'Yeah, you're doing great and say hi to everybody,'" he recalled. "It is stunning to see, you know, the twins, all they've accomplished and their empire that they built, and to see her, you know, it's beautiful."

He also praised his former co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, noting, "I'm so proud of all of them."