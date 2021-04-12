Why Paris and Nicky Hilton Didn't Want Mom Kathy to Join RHOBH

Watch : "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Trailer Exclusive Sneak Peek!

That's not hot.

On Monday, April 12's episode of the This Is Paris podcast, Paris Hilton addressed mom Kathy Hilton's "friend of" status on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Specifically, as the "Stars Are Blind" singer shared with co-host Hunter March and guest Bethenny Frankel, the Hilton matriarch wasn't necessarily honest about her upcoming reality TV stint.

"My mom, when we first found out about it, she was like, 'No, I'm not doing it,'" Paris shared. "She was just like, not telling us the truth basically."

Kathy's fib to Paris and Nicky Hilton may've had something to do with the fact that the sisters didn't want their mom to join RHOBH. "My sister and I, we just love our mom so much. We're so close. And that show is just, like what you're saying, there's just a lot of drama," she continued. "There's a lot of unnecessary arguments, you know, drama is what gets ratings and what sells. So, we just don't really want our mom being involved in that drama."