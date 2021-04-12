April 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, True Botanicals & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but our bank accounts are still recovering from all the beauty products we bought last month. But, when a new must-have lip balm, brow pencil or makeup palette comes out, it can be hard to resist. And April beauty did not come to play! So, here we are waiting, not so patiently, by our mailbox to try out all the newness from cult-favorite brands like Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, Florence by Mills, Sol de Janeiro and many more!

For the best beauty products to drop this month, scroll below!