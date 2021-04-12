April 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, True Botanicals & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know about you, but our bank accounts are still recovering from all the beauty products we bought last month. But, when a new must-have lip balm, brow pencil or makeup palette comes out, it can be hard to resist. And April beauty did not come to play! So, here we are waiting, not so patiently, by our mailbox to try out all the newness from cult-favorite brands like Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, Florence by Mills, Sol de Janeiro and many more!
For the best beauty products to drop this month, scroll below!
Florence by Mills Mirror Magic Illuminating Body Moisturizer
Packed with nourishing ingredients like mango and shea butters, marshmallow root extract, vitamin E and coconut oil, this moisturizer will help keep skin hydrated and feeling extra smooth. We love how it also offers a hint of shimmer and sheen to give you the perfect everyday glow.
Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Tower28 could drop any makeup or skincare product and we would buy it! Their latest must-have product is an inclusive range of illuminating bronzer balms. We love the lightweight formula and how it lays perfectly on the skin. Not to mention, it will make you look like you just got back from a tropical vacation!
Biggie Biggie Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Don't even get us started on how much we love and adore Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Unless you have an hour to spare! With the summer months around the corner, the Biggie Biggie Cream could not have come at a better time since we go through the original size pretty fast when bikini weather hits. If you're unfamiliar with the cult-favorite cream, it features a powerful blend of Cupuaçu Butter, Guaraná, Coconut Oil and more nourishing ingredients that will help smooth and firm skin. Plus, the smell is so addicting!
Jen Atkin Let's E.l.f.ing Do It Palette
OUAI founder and Hollywood's favorite hair guru Jen Atkin just dropped a collection with e.l.f cosmetics, and we're obsessed! Besides the amazing name, this all-in-one face palette offers four eyeshadows, one bronzer, one blush and one highlighter. So, basically everything you need for the perfect everyday look.
Pure Radiance Oil
True Botanicals face oils are our go-to for maintaining glowing, healthy skin. And their newest oil, the Pure Radiance Oil, might be our favorite to date! Packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils. The powerful blend helps with several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines. Plus, the calendula oil is sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!
April Showers Collection
April showers bring May flowers (and super cute nail polish shades)! Olive & June just released their April Showers Collection, which features five spring-ready grey hues that will instantly up your nail game. We especially love the Cloudy Skies shade because it will go with any outfit year-round.
Eva NYC Satin Dream Smoothing Leave-In Cream
Eva NYC's new Satin Dream Smoothing Leave-In Cream is bringing our hair back to life! It's packed with nourishing ingredients like snow mushroom and poppy seed for added moisture, and it will help fight humidity and frizz. Plus, Eva NYC's packaging is now made from 100% recyclable aluminum which makes this a guilt-free buy. Even better, you can get it on sale during Ulta's Spring Haul Sale!
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat
Do your brows need a lift? Look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat. It offers a micro precision eyebrow pencil with an angled tip to help you create fuller, natural-looking brows. And did we mention it's waterproof!
Pai The Impossible Glow
Featuring transformative ingredients like hyaluronic acid, mica, sea kelp and vitamin C-rich lemon fruit water, these bronzing drops will give you a red carpet glow while nourishing skin. Whether you use the Impossible Glow directly on your body as highlighter or mix in with your body cream, you'll look extra radiant during the summer months.
Florence by Mills Oh Whale! Lip Balm
The new Oh Whale! Lip Balm is a must for lip care fanatics! Packed with argan oil, shea butter and avocado oil, this lip balm will moisturize lips while adding subtle color.
No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Cleansing Water
After a long day, your skin deserves a nice cleansing session! No7's new cleansing water features fruit extracts supercharged with antioxidants and natural AHAs to gently remove makeup, oil, and pollutants while exfoliating skin.
Go Smile Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device
If you're looking to achieve a pearly white smile, check out Go Smile's new Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device! This refillable device offers a powerful blue light to help whiten teeth and target stains.
Olay Regenerist Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen
With vitamin B3+ peptides, zinc oxide and SPF 15, Olay's new mineral sunscreen will quickly absorb into your skin to hydrate and protect against broad spectrum UVA/UVB rays.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel 1-Liter
You can now get Sol de Janeiro's must-have shower cream-gel in a value size! Featuring a lather-rich, sulfate-free formula plus ingredients like Cupuaçu Butter and Coconut and Açaí oils, your skin will look, feel and smell amazing all day long.
Florence by Mills Feed Your Soul Berry in Love Pore Mask
Take your self-care to the next level with this fruit-infused wash-off brightening pore mask. With powerful ingredients like willow bark extract, niacinamide and ginseng root extract, this mask offers a cooling effect aimed to refresh, soothe, brighten and protect skin from environmental stressors.
FEKKAI Shea Bundle
Fekkai's cult-favorite Shea Collection is back! Thanks to a salon-grade formula with the highest quality shea butter, monoi oil and the brand's Environmental Protection Complex, the shampoo, conditioner and leave-in mask will help smooth and detangle wavy, curly and coarse hair. Plus, the bottles are made with 95% recycled plastic and are 100% recyclable.
