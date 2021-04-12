Grimes' Massive "Alien Scars" Back Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

It looks like Grimes has some new ink.

The 33-year-old singer, also known as Claire Boucher, took to Instagram on April 11 to debut her back tattoo. "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero," she wrote. "Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars. Hope everyone's having a good day."

One of the artists, Nusi Quero, detailed the process of how the tattoo was designed. "@tweakt and I collaborated on a tattoo for @grimes entire back," Nusi wrote on Instagram Stories, "a courageous, beautiful decision and Talisman she will carry with her from here forward, an armor a spectral field that will affect and protect her in ways unknown but no doubt with a benevolence of some kind."

According to Nusi, @TweakT, otherwise known as Jaycob on Instagram, "drew the base shapes on an iPad" and then emailed over the image file. "I turned it into 3D geometry," Nusi continued, "selected vertices on the shape, and guided and grew the embellishments along and around the shapes that he laid down first with a series of procedural operators (math rules) in a way that I felt spoke to his shapes, and @grimes."

Afterwards, Nusi sent the file back and the tattoo work was finished in "one take and one session."