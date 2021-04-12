HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier Confirm They Are Expecting Baby Girl on Home Town

The Napier home is getting bigger!
During the April 11 episode of Home Town, Erin Napier and Ben Napier announced they were expecting another baby girl. They are already the proud parents to a three-year-old daughter named Helen.
The special reveal on HGTV also occurred after Ben's brother Jessie and his wife Lauren revealed they were having a baby.
"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums," Erin wrote on Instagram. "Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I'm deeply thankful that we've had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."
The designer added, "Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant. I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night. A few weeks later, I watched my daddy and his brother standing at my grandmother's graveside. Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can't someday. And now she'll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind her, too. We are so thankful."
As fans may know, college sweethearts Ben and Erin wondered if they would be able to have children of their own. In fact, after doctors discovered Erin had a perforated appendix, they feared surgery would make it unlikely to conceive. Ultimately, Erin has been able to defy expectations.
"Even in our celebrating, I'm thinking of the would-be parents waiting for their own babies," Erin wrote on Instagram. "For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that's where you are. God answers in His own time, not ours, awfully hard as that can be. Sending so much love to y'all today."
When Ben confirmed the news on social media, the Ben's Workshop star couldn't help but express the power of having siblings.
"I grew up with built-in best friends. My 3 brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it's time to move a piano into a house together," he wrote. "Helen will have that with her little sister. It makes me even happier to know that there'll be another Napier baby right around the corner from us. There was a time when @erinapier and I didn't know if we would have kids. I would've been happy with just the 2 of us, or just the 3 of us, but I can't wait to see the 4 of us."
And for those who want to know about Helen's reaction, both parents assured fans that she is thrilled.
"Helen tells us daily something new she plans to teach her sister: ‘How to play with the mermaid toys,' ‘How to walk!' ‘How to eat pancakes!'" the couple shared with HGTV. "I so hope she won't feel jealousy, just love and pride in her little sister. I want her to feel like she's her baby, too."
Home Town airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on HGTV.