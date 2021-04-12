RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Splits With Girlfriend Kris After 5 Months Together

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is single again after splitting from her girlfriend Kris last month, a source close to the cast confirmed to E! News.

The Bravo star publicly came out as a lesbian, and announced she was dating Kris, in an interview with GLAAD last December.

"I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," Braunwyn declared at the time, making her coming out the first in the Real Housewives franchise. "And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

"I got married very young and I never thought about it," the 42 year old continued. "I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So for me to be living completely authentically and say, 'I'm a lesbian. That was who I have always been."

Braunwyn is still married to Sean Burke, her husband of 20 years, and thus far, the two have not announced a formal legal split. The couple share seven children.