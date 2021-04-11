BAFTA Film Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

Nomadland was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, April 11.
This year, the British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, are celebrating the films released during a difficult year. With extremely limited theatrical releases due to the coronavirus pandemic, many movies that would have ordinarily been smash hits on the big screen had to come up with alternate ways of getting to film lovers. However, it also allowed an opportunity for quieter dramas like Nomadland and Minari, to find an eager at-home audience.
Now, the BAFTAs are honoring these films and more. Nomadland and Rocks received seven nominations this year, while The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman scored six nods. Nomadland ended up winning four awards, including Best Film and Best Leading Actress thanks to Frances McDormand's captivating performance.
Following last year's controversy over a lack of diversity in the BAFTAs nominations, 120 changes to the BAFTAs process were implemented. Perhaps the biggest reform, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was a new system providing every member with a list of films that they were obligated to watch prior to the first round of voting. The change led to an increase in overall films nominated, up to 50 from 39 last year.
The 2021 BAFTAs was broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall over the weekend of April 10 and April 11. Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, attended Sunday's ceremony to present awards to the winners, who made virtual appearances.
Below is a list of who scored big at the BAFTAs this year:
Best Film
Nomadland—WINNER
The Father
The Mauritanian
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Leading Actress
Frances McDormand, Nomadland—WINNER
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodward, Clemency
Best Leading Actor
Anthony Hopkins, The Father—WINNER
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari—WINNER
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah—WINNER
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Outstanding British Film
Promising Young Woman—WINNER
Calm with Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes—WINNER
Limbo, Irune Gurtubai, Ben Sharrock
Moffie, Jack Sidey
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Saint Maud, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round—WINNER
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
My Octopus Teacher—WINNER
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
Soul—WINNER
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland—WINNER
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell—WINNER
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father—WINNER
The Dig
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Best Original Score
Soul—WINNER
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Best Casting
Lucy Pardee, Rocks—WINNER
Shaheen Baig, Calm With Horses
Alexa L. Fogel, Judas and the Black Messiah
Julia Kim, Minari
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu, Promising Young Woman
Best Cinematography
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards—WINNER
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Best Editing
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen—WINNER
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best Production Design
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale—WINNER
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father, Cathy Featherstone, Peter Francis
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth—WINNER
Ammonite, Michael O'Connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Mank, Trish Summerville
Best Make-Up & Hair
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal—WINNER
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Best Sound
Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc—WINNER
Greyhound, TBC
News of the World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Best Special Visual Effects
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley—WINNER
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Best British Short Animation
The Owl and The Pussycat—WINNER
The Fire Next Time
The Song of a Lost Boy
Best British Short Film
The Present—WINNER
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray—WINNER
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan