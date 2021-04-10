Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Watch : Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart's birthday month truly is the happiest season for her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

On April 9, the Moxie screenwriter took to Instagram to post a black and white pic of Kristen, 31, with their dog. In the caption, she wrote, "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

The two seemingly had a pretty low-key day, as photographers spotted the couple grocery shopping in Los Angeles. It was the first time the pair was seen out together since January.

Kristen and Dylan were first linked in summer of 2019, following the Twilight star's romance with Stella Maxwell. In a November 2019 interview with Howard Stern, Kristen explained that the two had met six years earlier, but reconnected at a friend's birthday. The Charlie's Angel star admitted she fell hard for Dylan upon their second meeting.

"The first time I told her I love her...it was like really late and we were in some s--tty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you,'" Kristen recalled to Howard. "Like, done."