Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart's birthday month truly is the happiest season for her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.
On April 9, the Moxie screenwriter took to Instagram to post a black and white pic of Kristen, 31, with their dog. In the caption, she wrote, "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."
The two seemingly had a pretty low-key day, as photographers spotted the couple grocery shopping in Los Angeles. It was the first time the pair was seen out together since January.
Kristen and Dylan were first linked in summer of 2019, following the Twilight star's romance with Stella Maxwell. In a November 2019 interview with Howard Stern, Kristen explained that the two had met six years earlier, but reconnected at a friend's birthday. The Charlie's Angel star admitted she fell hard for Dylan upon their second meeting.
"The first time I told her I love her...it was like really late and we were in some s--tty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you,'" Kristen recalled to Howard. "Like, done."
The star, who will next appear as Princess Diana in Spencer, even said she was ready to pop the question.
"I wanna be sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she teased. "I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do...it's pretty undeniable."
Whether or not these two walk down the aisle any time soon, it's clear Dylan is just as smitten. She penned a thoughtful birthday message on Instagram last year as well for her girlfriend alongside a selfie of them arm in arm.
"It's my absolute favorite persons birthday and I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," Dylan wrote at the time. "It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s--t on fire."