Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : "Mama June: Road to Redemption": Honey Boo Boo's Tearful Truth

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is welcoming her second baby.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a pic of multiple positive pregnancy tests, as well as two sonograms, to show followers this is the real deal.

"Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021," the 21 year old wrote. "After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn't be happier."

Lauryn also tagged her husband Josh Efird in the post. The couple married in Las Vegas in 2018, several months after welcoming their first child Ella Grace.

The reality star revealed she was pregnant with her first child on an episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not in 2017.

"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face," she told the camera. "I'm really nervous having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."