How Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey 101 Role “Pulled Her Away” From Britney Spears

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' Rise to Fame Amid Britney's Media Scrutiny

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears might have a deeper bond today, if not for Zoey 101.

Star Sisters: E! True Hollywood Story, airing on April 10, describes how the sisters started growing apart after Jamie Lynn took the titular role on the Nickelodeon show from 2005 to 2008.

The episode, tied to National Siblings' Day, takes a look at how famous younger stars learned from their older siblings' mistakes and successes when starting their own careers in entertainment.

In the case of the Spears sisters, "Once Jamie Lynn started Zoey 101, it pulled her away from her everyday life of being Britney's little sister," said choreographer and producer Brian Friedman.

Spencer Kornhaber, a journalist from The Atlantic, explained how Jamie Lynn embarked out on her own around the same time the tabloids really started to go after Britney.

"That also came about at a time when the paparazzi and the gossip media was more powerful and active than it had ever been before," he recalled. "People were paying tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars for images of famous people, and Britney Spears was the most valuable commodity on the planet."