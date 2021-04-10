12 Sibling-Owned Brands That We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Starting a business is no easy task, but it can be much more comfortable to navigate with a relative by your side, or at least that's what Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have proven with their decades of entrepreneurship that started in their childhood. We love their Elizabeth and James clothing line at Kohl's, which also carries clothes designed by Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia started their own fashion line called Culpos x INC.

Twins Brie and Nikki Bella have started multiple companies together, including their haircare brand, Nicole + Brizee. They also wrote the book Incomparable together. TikTok celebs Dixie and Charli D'Amelio collaborated with makeup brand Morphe to launch Morphe 2.

Those celebs aren't the only ones mixing business and family. Check out some of our favorite makeup, skincare and jewelry from sibling-owned brands below.