12 Sibling-Owned Brands That We're Obsessed With

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Starting a business is no easy task, but it can be much more comfortable to navigate with a relative by your side, or at least that's what Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have proven with their decades of entrepreneurship that started in their childhood. We love their Elizabeth and James clothing line at Kohl's, which also carries clothes designed by Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia started their own fashion line called Culpos x INC.
Twins Brie and Nikki Bella have started multiple companies together, including their haircare brand, Nicole + Brizee. They also wrote the book Incomparable together. TikTok celebs Dixie and Charli D'Amelio collaborated with makeup brand Morphe to launch Morphe 2.
Those celebs aren't the only ones mixing business and family. Check out some of our favorite makeup, skincare and jewelry from sibling-owned brands below.
Elizabeth and James Smocked Neck Maxi Dress
Look fashionable and feel comfortable in this floral maxi dress from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's clothing line Elizabeth and James, which is even more of a family affair than you may have realized. The twins named their brand in honor of their sister Elizabeth Olsen and brother James "Trent" Olsen. It's available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Kendall & Kylie Body Con Dress
This dress is a year-round essential. Wear it on its own in the spring and summer then layer it with a cute coat and tights when it gets cold. You'll get a lot of wear out of this one. And it's available in two staple colors: grey and black.
Nicole + Brizee Store Leave-in Conditioner
If you watch Total Bellas wondering how the twins have such shiny hair (all the time), you need to try products from their haircare line Nicole + Brizee. This leave-in conditioner has 25+ benefits, which include detangling, preventing frizz, heat protection, blocking humidity, preventing split ends, moisturizing, and, of course, adding that Bella Twins' signature shine.
Morphe 2 Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse
We love a two-in-one product. You can dab some mousse on your cheeks as a blush or on your lips for a buildable wash of color. Morphe 2 is a sub-brand of Morphe in collaboration with TikTok darlings Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. The mousse is available in 4 shades, including Amaze, which is a favorite of the D'Amelio sisters.
Culpos x INC Cutout-Back Sweatshirt
A lot of us are living that sweatshirt life already, but this one from Culpos X INC has a fashionable twist thanks to its cutout back detail and tie. It's available in blush, black, navy, grey, and bright yellow. And there are matching pants (that convert into shorts) if you love the vibe of a two-piece set. As the brand's name suggests, this clothing line is a collaboration from Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia.
Incomparable by Brie & Nikki Bella
Brie and Nikki are very open on Total Bellas, but they have even more to share with their fans. The WWE legends opened up about loss, abuse, and rough times in their book Incomparable.
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask
The brand Sand & Sky was started by Australian twin sisters Emily & Sarah Hamilton. They believe the "best skincare comes from Australia" and so do the 1500+ Ulta customers who shared glowing 5-star reviews about their Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask. In just 10 minutes, you'll detox, invigorate, refine, and brighten your skin. And you won't even need extra time to clean up. The mask includes an applicator brush for mess-free application.
PDPAOLA Euphoria Earrings
Siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas started PDPAOLA with the intent to create a brand for "today's modern woman in the many roles she takes on in life." The Euphoria earrings are a pair of ear cuffs filled with eight semi-precious gemstones in different colors, which means they'll go with practically any outfit. Use the coupon code FREE at checkout to get free shipping.
Baylis & Harding English Lavender & Chamomile 500ml Hand Wash (Pack of 3)
Siblings Adrian Slater and Tania Fossey are running the company Baylis and Harding, which was named after their grandmothers. They have concentrated their efforts on making a luxury brand more sustainable. Their hand wash is in a bottle that's 100% recyclable. Each hand wash cleanses and moisturizes your skin at the same time. It's available in 5 different scents and there's a fragrance-free option for sensitive skin. More than 5,000 Amazon customers gave the soaps a perfect review, so you might as well try them out.
Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
Ilia is an award-winning clean beauty brand by siblings Sasha Plavsic and Zac Ilia. They believe in skincare-powered makeup, including their incredibly popular Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation. It provides a light dewy coverage that hydrates and minimizes the appearance of pores. It's available in 28 shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones.
Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
Sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel started the makeup brand NudeStix with the help of their mom Jenny, who is a chemical engineer with 20+ years of experience creating cosmetic products. The Frankels believe "we're all born with our own unique look and natural beauty, so why cover it up with heavy layers of makeup?" Instead of piling on lots of makeup, they opt for a touch of color via their signature product Nudies, which is a multitasking balm that can be used as a blush, bronzer, lip color, and eye makeup.
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty is brought to you by award-winning beauty blogger Huda Kattan and her sisters Mona and Alya who want to "raise the bar" every single time they create a new product. The Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette is a range of compact eyeshadow palettes, expertly curated by Huda herself. No wonder it's loved by 661.3K Sephora customers.
For more famous families, watch Star Sisters: E! True Hollywood Story, airing Saturday, April 10 at 11 p.m
Find out why we love Olivia Culpo's clothing line that she started with her sisters Aurora and Sophia.