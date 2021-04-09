Princess Anne and Prince Edward Reflect on Their Father Prince Philip’s Life and Legacy

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Two of Prince Philip's children are paying tribute to their late father, who died on Friday, April 9, at age 99.

Queen Elizabeth and Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, and their only daughter, Princess Anne, reflected on his legacy in a pre-recorded broadcast interview with ITV.

As for Prince Charles, he went to comfort his mother Elizabeth in person at Windsor Castle on Friday, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Anne said on camera that some may have "underestimated hugely [Philip's] impact" on the royal family, saying, "It's fundamental. Without him, it would be completely different."

She went on, "But from the society's perspective, he's been able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes which have had such an impact. At the bottom of all that, it's not about the technology, it's about the people."

Anne reflected on how her father "found ways in which he could make an impact" as the longest-serving consort. After serving in WWII, he married Elizabeth in 1947, at which time he stepped away from his military career.