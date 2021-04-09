DMX and Aaliyah Will "Meet Again," Her Mom Says Following His Death

Watch : DMX Dead at 50: His Life & Legacy

After almost 20 years, Aaliyah and DMX can now meet again, her mother Diane Haughton says in a touching tribute to her late daughter's friend following his recent death.

The rapper, who co-starred with the R&B singer in the 2000 film Romeo Must Die, collaborated with her on a single for its soundtrack and famously honored her in her 2002 posthumous video "Miss You," died at age 50 on Friday, April 9. DMX, who was born Earl Simmons, had been hospitalized for days following a heart attack.

"Earl you had and still have a heart of gold," Diane wrote on Aaliyah's Instagram page. "You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally! — Aaliyah's Mom."

DMX is the first and last person to appear in the music video for Aaliyah's song "Miss You," released a year after she died at age 22 in a plane crash in August 2001. The clip, which went viral amid news of his death, begins with him giving a touching speech in honor of the singer.