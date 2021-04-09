These Episodes of The Crown Offer a Glimpse Into Prince Philip's Private World

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip has died, but his legacy lives on.

The Duke of Edinburgh lived a long, busy and complicated life next to his wife, the Queen Elizabeth II. While none of us can truly know what it was like to be married to one of the most powerful figures in the world, we can imagine it. We can also watch someone else's heavily researched imagining of it on the Netflix series The Crown, which has so far dramatized almost 50 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign with Philip by her side.

So far, the Duke has been played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, and the show has helped to provide a little context to the private life of the Queen's husband. The series begins with Philip renouncing his Greek and Danish titles in order to marry Elizabeth, and spends quite a bit of time on his struggles to adjust to his role before settling into life as the prince consort.

The show may be, as Prince Harry says, "obviously fiction," but if you're looking for a deep dive into what it's like to be a member of the royal family, there may be no better option.