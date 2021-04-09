DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, LeBron James and More Stars Pay Tribute

Viola Davis: "RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones."

Tyrese: "We are forever indebted forever X can't believe it can't believe it rest in power X praying for your family and real loved ones who was with you everyday at this time.... Thank you for the inspiration thank you for introducing so many lost souls to The LORD JESUS CHRIST !!!!!! Rest in heaven X rest!!!!"

Gabrielle Union: "I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures. From random nights of go-karting in the hills of Sherman Oaks to bowling to just sitting in your trailer laughing with @anthonyanderson talking 80s soul music. We had litter mate dogs that you bought at 4am on set in Long Beach. You got Pebbles and Bam Bam and I got my beloved Bubba (best dog to ever live) You introduced me to the @ruffryders and @therealswizzz who have always treated me like family over the last 20 plus years. You introduced me to the @defjam family that remains family to this day. You always made the time to look out for folks.. I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I've seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend. Rest."

Lena Waithe: "You will always live on in our hearts. You meant so much to so many. Your posters adorned my walls. Your body dripping in fake blood in one of them. You were the most sensitive rapper I'd ever heard. Your prayers stuck with me. Your tears told us it was okay to cry. You showed us that we don't need water to grow: just sheer grit and determination and undying faith. Thank you for giving us so much of yourself for so long. Rest well, King. Love y'all. Let's continue to lift each other up."

LeBron James: "4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!!"

Def Jam Recordings: "Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl "DMX" Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."