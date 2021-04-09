The Challenge’s Ashley Cain Says His 8-Month-Old Daughter Has “Days to Live”

The Challenge star Ashley Cain has some devastating news about his baby girl.

On April 8, he took to Instagram to update his followers on his infant daughter, Azaylia Diamond, who he shares with Safiyya Vorajee. It was just one month ago that Ashley, who appeared on multiple seasons of The Challenge's Ex on the Beach UK as well as The Challenge: War of the Worlds, revealed to fans that the 8 month old's leukemia had returned. In the new video posted online, he explained how, after multiple treatments to save his daughter's life, there is nothing more doctors can do to help his little one.

"Last week, we had the bone marrow test and the lumber puncture and bloods taken to send to Singapore in the hope that they could create a CAR-T therapy to save Azaylia's life," he said. "Then, we had to have a CT scan on her head and the results came back the next day, saying that Azaylia's got two very big tumors on her brain."

He shared that chemo has failed to work and explained that even a "spinal tap" could be too dangerous for Azaylia, leaving the parents with no other treatment options.

"They think she's only got one, two days to live," the reality star said. "It could even be that night."