Serial Killer Joel Rifkin Details Gruesome Murder in Bone-Chilling Video

What's more terrifying than a serial killer's dark crimes? Hearing one describe murder in detail.
In this exclusive sneak peek from Oxygen's upcoming special, Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer, Joel Rifkin shares bone-chilling details from one of his murders with former acquaintance Robert Mladinich. Warning: This never-before-heard tape includes details of a violent nature.
"I must have hit her 20, 30 times until my arms got tired," Rifkin shares with Mladinich, a former cop, at the Attica Correctional Facility. "It was with a howitzer shell I picked up at a flea market for like, 25 cents, 50 cents."
As Rifkin continues, he reveals he thought the victim was unconscious following the initial attack. "It was just two-handed like a baseball bat, sideways, up, from the top," he recalls. "I just lost control."
To Rifkin's surprise, the victim got up following the near fatal beating—and he now believes he strangled her out of panic.
Looking back on this conversation in a confessional, Mladinich describes Rifkin as being "unemotional" and "so matter of fact" when recounting his crimes. In fact, Mladinich says Rifkin had a "complete disconnect from reality."
On how he felt after the killings, Rifkin is heard saying, "There were times where I got very anxious about it. There were times where I got paranoid about it. Uh, there were times where it was pleasurable."
As the conversation carries on, Rifkin explains how an X-Acto knife could be used to decapitate a victim. The prolific serial killer comments, "It works just like a scalpel."
Speaking to the camera, Mladinich remembers his former peer "being so dispassionate" while discussing the murders. Thus, the former cop believes Rifkin didn't care what his opinion was of him.
As the clip comes to an end, Rifkin compares dismembering a body and putting the parts into buckets to "a job."
The new true crime special, which kicks off Oxygen's Serial Killer Week on Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m., gives insight into the mind of the infamous killer, who is serving a 203-year prison sentence for the murders of nine women. Not only does the two-hour special feature Rifkin's interviews from Attica Correctional Facility, but it also introduces viewers to the investigators involved and the serial killer's childhood friends.
For Rifkin's haunting description of one of his murders, watch the exclusive clip above.
