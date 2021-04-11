Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

The stars are up in the gym just working on their fitness.

Hot girl summer the sequel is upon us and Megan Thee Stallion revealed the results of her months-long "Hottie Bootcamp," providing her followers with all the fitness inspiration they might need. The rapper wasn't the only celeb showing off their hard work in the gym, as Dwayne Johnson impressed his fans with his superhero-ready body. Turns out, it was, in fact, possible for him to become even more ripped. And a Real Housewives star hit the beach to unveil her recent weight loss, revealing on social media how she clipped away more than ten pounds.

Plus, Hilary Duff made her first major hair change since welcoming her third child. saying goodbye to her blue locks, while Chrissy Teigen debuted a pastel new hue that is perfect for the spring season.