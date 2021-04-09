Prince Harry to Reunite With Royal Family in U.K. for Prince Philip's Funeral

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry will join the royal family overseas as they mourn the death of Prince Philip, multiple outlets report.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh's passing on April 9, many royal fans began to wonder if the Duke of Sussex would make it home to the U.K. for his grandfather's funeral, as he currently resides in California with pregnant wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison. However, according to People, Harry is likely to be in attendance at the service, which is set to take place at his and Meghan's wedding venue, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While it is not known if the Duchess of Sussex, who is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer, will join him on the trip overseas, the couple did honor Philip following his passing. "Thank you for your service," read a message on their Archewell website, which is currently an in memoriam to Philip. "You will be greatly missed."