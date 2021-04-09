Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mourn the Death of Prince Philip: "You Will Be Greatly Missed"

Watch : Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99

Prince Harry is mourning the loss of a very special person in his life—his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years and the longest-serving consort in British history, died Friday, April 9, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

As the world grieves the loss of the prominent royal figure, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have shared a tribute to the man they called family. In a statement shared to their Archewell website—which has temporarily became an in memoriam for Philip—the couple wrote, "Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed."

Though Harry is now based in California, he is expected to fly back to the U.K. for his grandfather's funeral at St. George's Chapel, multiple outlets report.