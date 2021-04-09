Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Trishelle Cannatella Really Hook Up? She Says...

Watch : Can Johnny 'Bananas' Be Trusted on "The Challenge"?

Trishelle Cannatella took a moment to stop being polite and start getting real, and we couldn't be more grateful.

The 41-year-old reality TV mainstay was a guest on the Thursday, April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live, where a fan truly went for it by asking her about rumors that she had hooked up, on separate occasions, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Andy Dick.

The current contestant on The Challenge: All Stars, who tied the knot with pilot John Hensz in 2017, was quick to point out the absurdity of having those two guys' names mentioned in the same context. Understandably, she tackled the Andy Dick portion first.

"Andy Dick, we made out, and we used to make out a lot," Trishelle confessed. "That's it!"

But Andy Cohen wasn't about to let her tiptoe away without addressing the truly juicy portion of the question, a.k.a. the Leo portion. After laughing, Trishelle replied, "Let's just save that for the drinking game," and took a sip from her wine glass.

Naturally, this led the host to surmise, "Ooh, well, that's a yes, everybody. And she might have signed an NDA. Or she's just being a lady." To which she responded with a shrug, "Or both!"