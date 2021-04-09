Kelly Clarkson's Onstage Bathroom Disaster Will Forever Change the Way We Think About Trash Cans

As she tends to do, Kelly Clarkson is proving that when it comes to delivering a good story, there's not really such thing as TMI.
During the Thursday, April 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old star interviewed country music legend Clint Black. During their chat, Clint promoted an upcoming episode of his talk show Talking in Circles in which singer Sara Evans shared an incident involving her need to urinate during a concert.
"How many of us haven't peed on stage?" he asked, perhaps rhetorically. As it turned out, Kelly was more than ready to up the ante, and we're not sure that he was quite prepared for the anecdote she was about to unleash. Come to think of it, we're still not sure that we were, either.
"Well, I'll tell you right now, there was one time—it wasn't pee, my friend," the ever-candid American Idol standout shared. "I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena—and I shouldn't tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don't have a filter."
She certainly wasn't done yet and went on to explain, "I had to run backstage to my quick-change. I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint! And we might have to edit this out, but I'm just sayin', it happens. What are you supposed to do?"
At this point, Clint, who had remained fairly stoic throughout her dramatic retelling of the harrowing ordeal, finally chimed in. "I'm just trying to visualize—hang on," he quipped, causing the host to crack up. (And if you chose to interpret the word "crack" as a pun, that's up to you.)
Watch the full interview in the above video, if you dare.
