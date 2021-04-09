Author Laurie Gelman Breaks Pelvis in "Freak Ski Accident"

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Reflects on 1 Year at "LIVE With Kelly"

Novelist Laurie Gelman got an unfortunate surprise on her birthday this year.

On Thursday, April 8, Michael Gelman, her husband and the executive producer of Live With Kelly and Ryan, took to Instagram to share a health update about Laurie, who broke her pelvis earlier this month during a ski accident on a trip to Park City, Utah.

In Michael's carousel of photos, Laurie can be seen getting strapped into a stretcher on the mountain, resting in a hospital bed and sitting in a wheelchair while holding crutches.

"@lauriegelman health update," Michael captioned it. "Safely recovering after breaking her pelvis in a freak ski accident at Park City. Feeling better every day. 6 week recovery, but thankfully no surgery."

He also included a shout-out to Laurie's next novel, Yoga Pant Nation, which hits shelves in July. "Thank you to the Park City Ski Patrol, everyone at University of Utah Hospital for taking such good care of her, and for all the well wishes from everyone," he continued. "What a way to spend your birthday! Plenty of time to write and rest up for the release of her new book 'Yoga [Pant] Nation'!"