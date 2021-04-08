Why Lionel Richie Approves of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s “Very New” Romance

Watch : How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Revealing Her "Ultimatum"

Sofia Richie's father gave the stamp of approval on her new relationship.

According to a source close to the model, Sofia's father, singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, very much approves of her new romance with music executive Elliot Grainge, who is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge. The two were first spotted together earlier this month in Beverly Hills. On April 8, Sofia confirmed their romance on Instagram with pics of the two looking cozy that she captioned with a heart.

"Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic," an insider tells E! of the pairing. "They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years."

Lionel "completely adores" his daughter's new guy, the source continues.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," says the insider. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."