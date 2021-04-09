Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why Her Friendship With Addison Rae Isn't So Odd

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't understand the fuss about her friendship with Addison Rae.
On tonight, April 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder explained why she's become such good friends with the TikTok star. The mother of four shared this explanation after confronting her sisters for grilling Addison over lunch.
"So, you guys didn't want to tell me that you invited Addison for lunch?" Kourtney said to sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "Like, she thought I was literally coming to the lunch…What is your obsession?"
As Khloe explained it, Kourtney is in "such a fantastic mood" around Addison and so, they decided to be "proactive" by picking the influencer's brain about the oldest Kardashian. Not to mention, as Kim admitted earlier in the episode, the family wondered if the pair were "hooking up."
"We're not dissing Addison. We love Addison," the Good American mogul shared with Kourtney. "We literally just want to know, does Addison do something where she pulls out like, a better attitude in you?"
After assuring her sisters she's "content" with her life, Kourtney said in a confessional that she understands "their curiosity." She further revealed that her and Addison's "energies align."
In response to this, a sincere Khloe inquired, "So, you have kid-like energy?"
Per Kourtney, that's exactly how she feels, adding, "I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul."
Still, the mother of three noted it's more about energy and less about age. "I don't think it's about age ‘cause like, Simon and Phil were just here and…they have that energy," Kourtney reflected. "I feel like, we all have such a good circle of people around us—everyone's just different ages."
To the KUWTK camera, Kourtney, 41, acknowledged the public's fascination with the age difference between herself and Addison, 20, but also made it clear it's nobody's business. She sounded off, "I don't think every person needs to understand my relationships with each of my friends."
Later on, Kourtney brought Addison along to spend some quality time with Kim and Khloe. Decked out in glittery, Disney-inspired ensembles, the BFFs shared they were so connected that they were creating a secret handshake.
Rather than question the friendship further, Kim and Khloe applauded the fast friends' new moves. "I actually really enjoy getting to know Addison," True Thompson's mom concluded. "And the more I get to know her, the more I understand why Kourt is such good friends with her."
For all of this and more, including Kim's quest for a survival bunker, watch the recap video above.
Don't forget, you can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family).