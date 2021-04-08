Jenna Ortega Reveals Vengeful Wish for Her You Character If She Returns For Season 3

Watch : Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail & Shay Mitchell Talk New Series "You"

Jenna Ortega is ready to destroy Penn Badgley—on camera, anyway.

The 18 year old, who just appeared in Netflix's Yes Day with Jennifer Garner, spoke to Cosmopolitan about whether she would like to return to Netflix's You. The actress previously starred in the second season of the show as teenage filmmaker Ellie, whose path crosses with Badgley's stalker-turned-serial killer Joe Goldberg. While Ellie makes it out of the season unscathed, not everyone closest to her survives.

"I love that set," Ortega told the outlet. "The team behind it, the writers are so witty and so funny, and then also just to work with Penn Badgley again. I had such an incredible time there that if they would like to have me back, I'm more than happy to take a few digs at Joe again."

She also teased that she wouldn't mind returning if it means Ellie is the one to finally exact revenge on Joe and his secretly diabolical girlfriend Love, played by The Haunting of Bly Manor's Victoria Pedretti.

"Imagine if she took down Joe and Love," Ortega teased. "Insane."