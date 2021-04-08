Lance Armstrong's Son Luke Denies Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl

Lance Armstrong's eldest son Luke Armstrong has found himself in a complicated legal situation.

According to a police arrest affidavit obtained by E! News, Luke, now 21, has been accused of sexually assaulting a then-16-year-old girl in June 2018, an allegation his team strongly denies.

E! News can also confirm through court records that Luke was arrested on Tuesday, April 6 and has since been released on bond. He was charged with sexual assault of a child, which is classified as a second-degree felony.

Luke's attorney released a statement saying no crime was ever committed.

"A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke," Randy Leavitt said in a statement to E! News. "What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault. It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young adults, with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed, certainly not three years later. However, thankfully, the Texas court system works and will establish Luke's innocence."