Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates "Little Shredder" Moses Martin's 15th Birthday With Rare Photos

Watch : Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed over her skateboarder son Moses Martin in honor of the teen's 15th birthday.

On April 8, the Goop founder took to Instagram to post a birthday tribute, writing, "Holy Moses I can't believe you are 15 today. You are the dreamiest, sweetest, most brilliant guy ever. I love you so much, you can't fathom it. Happy birthday you little shredder."

The Glee alum also shared two photos of her son—a close up pic in which he looks like the spitting image of his father, Gwyneth's ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and a second photo of Moses doing a flip on his skateboard. (Hence the shredder comment!)

Stars commented on the mom's post to wish Moses a very happy birthday. Rachel Zoe wrote, "Omg happy birthday handsome Moses." Tracy Anderson added, "FIFTEEN oh my!!!! Happy Birthday Moses!!!! Look at you! You and your sister have super talents!!!! Love you all." Ali Wentworth commented, "Moses 15!!!!!! How did that happen??? Happy Birthday!"