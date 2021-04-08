Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Spicy Pics

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are all loved up.

On Wednesday, April 7, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and her dancer fiancé. In the images shared with her almost 10 million followers, Nikki and Artem were seen exhibiting some serious PDA. Case in point: Nikki lovingly straddled the Dancing With the Stars pro in several photos.

And, as Nikki detailed in her caption, this cuddle session came after an intense workout. "How my sweat sessions are after @coachscottthom kicks my ass," she wrote. "lol I need the full body love!!"

You can say that again! As E! News readers well know, Nikki and Artem got engaged in November 2019. The pair announced the news in January 2020, weeks before revealing that they were also expecting their first child together.

At the time, Nikki shared on social media, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"